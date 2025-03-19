This Is What Whales Are Betting On Royal Caribbean Gr

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in RCL usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Royal Caribbean Gr. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 33% being bullish and 44% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $837,386, and there was a single call, worth $35,700.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $207.5 and $220.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Royal Caribbean Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Royal Caribbean Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $207.5 to $220.0, over the past month.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.8 $15.8 $15.8 $210.00 $121.6K 864 295 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.55 $15.05 $15.05 $210.00 $115.8K 864 449 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.3 $16.35 $16.97 $210.00 $111.8K 864 125 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $17.15 $17.0 $17.0 $210.00 $102.0K 864 245 RCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $17.45 $16.15 $16.87 $210.00 $101.2K 864 60

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Royal Caribbean Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 37,456, with RCL's price up by 1.91%, positioned at $207.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $272.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $295. * An analyst from Loop Capital has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



