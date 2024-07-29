This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roku

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $412,684 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $410,573.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $90.0 for Roku, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.7 $13.65 $13.7 $60.00 $150.2K 522 6 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.55 $15.5 $15.5 $60.00 $119.3K 485 77 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.75 $19.3 $21.63 $70.00 $110.2K 348 51 ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.95 $6.8 $6.87 $55.00 $68.7K 216 0 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.05 $7.0 $7.05 $65.00 $49.3K 1.0K 70

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,320,402, with ROKU's price down by -0.94%, positioned at $58.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roku

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $105. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roku, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.