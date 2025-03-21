This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roblox

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $252,413, and 8 are calls, amounting to $1,572,170.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roblox's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roblox's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.5 $8.35 $8.36 $62.50 $836.0K 163 1.0K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.55 $8.4 $8.45 $62.50 $422.5K 163 1.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $60.00 $116.6K 360 684 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $65.00 $83.2K 3.1K 229 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.24 $1.18 $1.2 $75.00 $69.6K 9.8K 587

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,835,395, the price of RBLX is up 5.14% at $60.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

