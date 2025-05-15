This Is What Whales Are Betting On Robinhood Markets

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $2,389,279, and 36 were calls, valued at $1,934,669.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $85.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 5455.27, with a total volume reaching 34,663.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.0 $8.85 $8.99 $55.00 $2.0M 627 2.3K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.55 $15.1 $15.1 $55.00 $362.4K 7.6K 1 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.73 $2.68 $2.73 $55.00 $246.2K 7.2K 1.9K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $1.44 $1.43 $1.44 $63.00 $191.9K 1.9K 1.5K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.43 $1.4 $1.37 $70.00 $125.1K 9.7K 2.8K

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets

Currently trading with a volume of 23,760,211, the HOOD's price is down by -2.48%, now at $59.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $60.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $58. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $47. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $71.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

