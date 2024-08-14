This Is What Whales Are Betting On Robinhood Markets

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $283,350, and 6 are calls, amounting to $285,433.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $22.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.52 $0.51 $0.52 $19.00 $84.0K 5.0K 1.6K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $15.00 $79.3K 807 141 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.48 $0.34 $0.35 $22.00 $70.2K 5.0K 2.0K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $20.00 $62.7K 5.8K 190 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $22.00 $54.7K 1.4K 91

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Robinhood Markets With a volume of 2,017,491, the price of HOOD is up 2.09% at $18.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.