This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Rivian Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,195,468, and 5 are calls, amounting to $385,570.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $20.0 for Rivian Automotive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rivian Automotive stands at 11774.56, with a total volume reaching 17,947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rivian Automotive, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $1.0 $0.75 $0.85 $5.00 $850.0K 29.6K 10.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $8.0 $7.8 $7.8 $12.00 $149.7K 888 192 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.18 $1.11 $1.18 $8.00 $118.0K 34.0K 1.0K RIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $5.3 $4.9 $5.1 $20.00 $101.9K 1.1K 200 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.76 $0.71 $0.76 $8.00 $72.9K 8 0

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 11,670,530, with RIVN's price down by -2.52%, positioned at $15.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $16. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $13. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $15. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $15. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold

