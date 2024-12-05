This Is What Whales Are Betting On Riot Platforms

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Riot Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $193,502, and 8 are calls, amounting to $365,509.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $20.0 for Riot Platforms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Riot Platforms stands at 14309.6, with a total volume reaching 31,134.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Riot Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $4.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $2.01 $2.0 $2.0 $14.50 $99.8K 1.1K 1.6K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.1 $3.1 $3.1 $12.00 $99.2K 762 417 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.97 $0.94 $0.97 $9.00 $93.7K 2.8K 1.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.16 $1.09 $1.15 $17.00 $57.3K 10.8K 577 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.81 $0.8 $0.81 $20.00 $46.8K 55.8K 3.1K

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Riot Platforms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Riot Platforms With a volume of 33,369,169, the price of RIOT is down -0.72% at $12.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

