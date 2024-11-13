This Is What Whales Are Betting On Riot Platforms

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Riot Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $88,440, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,207,323.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.0 and $40.0 for Riot Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Riot Platforms stands at 9663.87, with a total volume reaching 12,320.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Riot Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $9.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.05 $6.25 $12.00 $125.0K 7.0K 219 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $15.00 $106.0K 10.0K 266 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.63 $0.62 $0.63 $14.00 $104.1K 11.1K 2.6K RIOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.5 $5.0 $5.86 $9.00 $84.9K 6.6K 0 RIOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.45 $5.25 $5.85 $11.00 $84.8K 599 0

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Riot Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Riot Platforms Trading volume stands at 27,173,707, with RIOT's price down by -6.02%, positioned at $13.58. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 99 days. Expert Opinions on Riot Platforms

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.625.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Riot Platforms with a target price of $17. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $11. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Buy rating on Riot Platforms with a target price of $13. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Riot Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

