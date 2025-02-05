This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rigetti Computing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rigetti Computing. Our analysis of options history for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $235,677, and 10 were calls, valued at $999,907.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Rigetti Computing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rigetti Computing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rigetti Computing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.2 $10.00 $210.0K 5.2K 3.0K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $10.00 $210.0K 5.2K 2.5K RGTI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.2 $10.00 $210.0K 5.2K 531 RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.85 $10.00 $128.0K 4.3K 541 RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.63 $15.00 $72.6K 3.4K 252

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Rigetti Computing's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 63,976,167, with RGTI's price up by 1.24%, positioned at $13.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Rigetti Computing

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Rigetti Computing with a target price of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rigetti Computing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.