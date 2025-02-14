This Is What Whales Are Betting On Reddit

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) revealed 61 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,523,444, and 43 were calls, valued at $2,263,925.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $320.0 for Reddit over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Reddit's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Reddit's significant trades, within a strike price range of $145.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $40.2 $39.65 $39.65 $230.00 $305.3K 1 80 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.5 $4.25 $4.27 $200.00 $212.6K 2.5K 1.4K RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $61.8 $59.5 $59.5 $190.00 $148.7K 1.0K 25 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.6 $58.45 $59.6 $190.00 $125.1K 1.0K 46 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $54.25 $52.45 $53.66 $195.00 $107.3K 165 57

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,933,464, the price of RDDT is down by -3.73%, reaching $197.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 100 days from now. Expert Opinions on Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Reddit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

