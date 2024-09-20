This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $194,169, and 8 were calls, valued at $548,085.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $200.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 847.9 with a total volume of 304.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $30.45 $30.05 $30.45 $140.00 $274.0K 259 17 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.25 $13.15 $13.25 $175.00 $66.2K 732 60 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.5 $18.2 $18.38 $160.00 $64.3K 381 46 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $31.8 $31.05 $31.8 $200.00 $63.6K 124 20 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.6 $26.65 $27.55 $180.00 $55.1K 901 31

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Qualcomm, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,937,818, with QCOM's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $172.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $210.0.

