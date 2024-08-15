This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $83,128, and 18 are calls, amounting to $704,019.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $220.0 for Qualcomm, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $72.5 $69.35 $71.2 $110.00 $92.5K 10 20 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.75 $3.9 $220.00 $54.9K 5.0K 468 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $33.0 $31.75 $32.21 $140.00 $54.7K 39 0 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $34.0 $33.15 $34.0 $200.00 $51.0K 1.1K 0 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $220.00 $48.9K 5.0K 205

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

In light of the recent options history for Qualcomm, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Qualcomm's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,370,940, the QCOM's price is up by 3.46%, now at $172.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Qualcomm with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

