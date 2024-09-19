This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Procter & Gamble. Our analysis of options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $215,436, and 7 were calls, valued at $548,283.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $180.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $180.00 $315.9K 1.4K 38 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.75 $175.00 $187.5K 2.7K 600 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.95 $1.94 $1.95 $175.00 $55.6K 14.8K 611 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.79 $0.53 $0.79 $172.50 $53.6K 1.4K 1 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.4 $8.1 $8.2 $175.00 $36.8K 129 45

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 8,632,563, the price of PG is down by -1.37%, reaching $171.54. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now. Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $188.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $186. * In a positive move, an analyst from DZ Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.