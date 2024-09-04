This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $214,162, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $203,869.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $185.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 593.33 with a total volume of 702.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.55 $11.3 $11.55 $185.00 $97.5K 618 92 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.6 $6.6 $160.00 $57.2K 391 92 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.35 $5.6 $155.00 $47.0K 425 92 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $172.50 $36.5K 1.1K 130 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.15 $15.1 $16.09 $175.00 $35.4K 2.0K 28

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,989,644, the PG's price is up by 0.04%, now at $174.59. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $190.0.

An analyst from DZ Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

