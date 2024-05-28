This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Procter & Gamble. Our analysis of options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $106,675, and 8 were calls, valued at $295,778.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $175.0 for Procter & Gamble over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Procter & Gamble's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Procter & Gamble's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Procter & Gamble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.6 $7.45 $7.45 $165.00 $49.9K 243 121 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $5.5 $4.8 $4.9 $167.50 $48.0K 1.0K 110 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.2 $6.15 $6.2 $165.00 $40.3K 324 104 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.2 $170.00 $40.3K 2.9K 66 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.95 $7.85 $7.85 $165.00 $36.8K 243 54

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

In light of the recent options history for Procter & Gamble, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble With a volume of 6,446,613, the price of PG is down -1.34% at $163.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

