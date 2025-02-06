This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pinterest

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Pinterest. Our analysis of options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $795,707, and 9 were calls, valued at $500,054.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.0 to $39.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.0 to $39.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $1.56 $1.48 $1.48 $32.00 $150.5K 1.3K 5.9K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $1.53 $1.35 $1.53 $32.00 $131.8K 1.3K 9.3K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $38.00 $102.4K 1.9K 590 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.51 $38.00 $101.9K 1.9K 231 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.45 $38.00 $97.0K 1.9K 768

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Pinterest's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,917,280, the PINS's price is up by 0.84%, now at $33.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pinterest

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $36. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

