This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in PFE usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Pfizer. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 50% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $375,315, and there was a single call, worth $41,965.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $21.0 to $25.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 25660.14 with a total volume of 7,070.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $21.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.52 $1.38 $1.42 $21.00 $162.0K 1.2K 0 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $0.56 $0.53 $0.53 $23.00 $44.4K 10.9K 1.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.01 $1.96 $1.96 $22.50 $41.9K 17.6K 3.5K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.03 $2.08 $22.50 $41.6K 65.1K 203 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.49 $2.46 $2.48 $25.00 $37.5K 29.0K 171

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pfizer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Pfizer's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 24,661,104, with PFE's price down by -0.27%, positioned at $22.48.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 81 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Pfizer

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for PFE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

