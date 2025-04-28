This Is What Whales Are Betting On PepsiCo

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $800,020, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $116,835.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $140.0 for PepsiCo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PepsiCo options trades today is 1048.5 with a total volume of 2,048.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PepsiCo's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

PepsiCo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.6 $12.7 $12.89 $140.00 $360.9K 3.0K 480 PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.9 $12.55 $12.96 $140.00 $126.5K 3.0K 100 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.65 $12.65 $12.65 $140.00 $126.5K 3.0K 100 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.6 $15.0 $15.0 $135.00 $87.0K 510 58 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.95 $9.9 $9.95 $130.00 $52.7K 326 11

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

PepsiCo's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,057,362, the PEP's price is up by 0.49%, now at $134.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $156.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PepsiCo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for PEP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

