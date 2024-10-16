This Is What Whales Are Betting On PepsiCo

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PepsiCo. Our analysis of options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $166,071, and 4 were calls, valued at $434,375.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $200.0 for PepsiCo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PepsiCo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PepsiCo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

PepsiCo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $16.95 $17.5 $170.00 $250.2K 233 143 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.05 $2.86 $2.9 $200.00 $87.0K 88 407 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $175.00 $56.7K 3.6K 165 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.15 $8.0 $8.15 $180.00 $50.5K 699 63 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.65 $8.5 $8.55 $180.00 $42.7K 2.6K 50

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets make up 40% of total sales and one third of operating profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PepsiCo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,108,414, the price of PEP is down by -1.07%, reaching $174.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 114 days from now. What The Experts Say On PepsiCo

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $183.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $183. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $179. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on PepsiCo with a target price of $183. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $185. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

