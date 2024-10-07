This Is What Whales Are Betting On PepsiCo

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PepsiCo. Our analysis of options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $643,309, and 8 were calls, valued at $300,054.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $200.0 for PepsiCo, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PepsiCo stands at 1738.06, with a total volume reaching 8,802.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PepsiCo, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PepsiCo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.65 $12.2 $12.5 $175.00 $281.2K 1.1K 225 PEP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.5 $175.00 $59.5K 2.6K 18 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $170.00 $56.7K 3.4K 211 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.8 $2.77 $2.78 $167.50 $55.0K 1.7K 682 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $167.50 $48.1K 240 211

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets make up 40% of total sales and one third of operating profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PepsiCo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of PepsiCo With a volume of 5,434,514, the price of PEP is down -0.45% at $167.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $183.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for PepsiCo, targeting a price of $176. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on PepsiCo with a target price of $185. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on PepsiCo, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on PepsiCo, maintaining a target price of $186.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PepsiCo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

