This Is What Whales Are Betting On PayPal Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $197,310, and 20 were calls, valued at $3,448,664.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $85.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.11 $60.00 $1.9M 1.9K 2.4K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.05 $6.95 $6.95 $60.00 $194.6K 2.5K 276 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.05 $6.95 $6.95 $60.00 $190.4K 2.5K 2 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.54 $1.53 $1.53 $70.00 $122.7K 22.3K 7.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.55 $1.44 $1.48 $70.00 $109.1K 22.3K 8.0K

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,393,143, the price of PYPL is down by -0.11%, reaching $65.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to In-Line with a new price target of $65. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $93. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $79. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $88. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for PYPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

