This Is What Whales Are Betting On PayPal Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $206,525, and 6 were calls, valued at $451,291.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $95.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 9174.12 with a total volume of 1,790.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $82.50 $116.9K 11.8K 370 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.74 $1.7 $1.74 $75.00 $87.0K 19.8K 574 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.95 $7.95 $75.00 $79.5K 17.6K 130 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $72.50 $78.2K 2.5K 109 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $80.00 $70.0K 1.0K 14

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,479,216, with PYPL's price up by 1.21%, positioned at $80.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 91 days. Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $88.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stephens & Co. continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $87.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



