This Is What Whales Are Betting On PayPal Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $210,325 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,454,022.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $120.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.75 $17.15 $17.75 $75.00 $266.2K 43 3 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.15 $13.0 $13.0 $72.50 $221.0K 6.1K 182 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $5.05 $4.85 $4.94 $81.00 $98.8K 1.7K 206 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.52 $1.52 $1.52 $95.00 $87.7K 5.6K 648 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.1 $13.05 $13.1 $72.50 $73.3K 6.1K 511

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,241,798, the price of PYPL is up by 1.97%, reaching $83.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

