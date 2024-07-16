This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pan American Silver

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PAAS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Pan American Silver.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $187,360, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $439,905.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for Pan American Silver during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pan American Silver's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pan American Silver's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.9 $1.8 $1.85 $25.00 $138.1K 7.0K 175 PAAS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $0.8 $0.9 $21.00 $98.8K 426 0 PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $17.00 $63.9K 839 100 PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.95 $1.85 $1.9 $25.00 $48.4K 7.0K 1.0K PAAS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1.0 $0.9 $0.95 $21.00 $45.4K 426 1.0K

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pan American Silver, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Pan American Silver's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,346,977, the PAAS's price is up by 3.81%, now at $24.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Pan American Silver

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Pan American Silver, targeting a price of $22. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from CIBC continues to hold a Outperformer rating for Pan American Silver, targeting a price of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pan American Silver, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

