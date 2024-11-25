This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palo Alto Networks

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $182,515 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,144,970.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $420.0 for Palo Alto Networks during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $141.5 $135.55 $141.5 $250.00 $141.5K 46 0 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $8.0 $7.6 $8.0 $395.00 $129.6K 172 182 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $35.4 $34.05 $34.0 $390.00 $122.4K 231 36 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.5 $26.6 $27.5 $370.00 $82.5K 1.2K 38 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $8.0 $6.6 $8.0 $387.50 $80.0K 147 100

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

In light of the recent options history for Palo Alto Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,319,843, the PANW's price is up by 1.4%, now at $388.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $409.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $385. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $420. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $449. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $425. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $370.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

