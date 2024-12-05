This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $577,061.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $105.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 6364.73 with a total volume of 1,136.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.1 $4.95 $5.09 $105.00 $137.6K 186 310 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $14.5 $10.8 $13.2 $65.00 $132.0K 7.4K 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $55.25 $55.25 $55.25 $15.00 $71.8K 17.6K 0 PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $22.45 $21.2 $21.2 $75.00 $53.0K 51 25 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $7.55 $7.35 $7.55 $66.00 $45.3K 1.2K 130

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palantir Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies With a volume of 24,401,878, the price of PLTR is up 2.49% at $71.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

