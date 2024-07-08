This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pacira BioSciences

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pacira BioSciences.

Looking at options history for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,074,286 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $100,285.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $27.5 for Pacira BioSciences, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pacira BioSciences options trades today is 3259.17 with a total volume of 1,370.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pacira BioSciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $27.5 over the last 30 days.

Pacira BioSciences Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PCRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.0 $5.3 $5.95 $25.00 $731.8K 5.6K 4 PCRX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.3 $5.8 $5.8 $25.00 $116.7K 5.6K 1.2K PCRX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.2 $3.4 $20.00 $76.0K 5.0K 50 PCRX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.8 $2.0 $2.8 $20.00 $68.6K 5.4K 76 PCRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.65 $1.65 $1.65 $25.00 $54.2K 3.0K 6

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Present Market Standing of Pacira BioSciences With a trading volume of 755,168, the price of PCRX is down by -1.61%, reaching $20.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. What The Experts Say On Pacira BioSciences

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $41.75.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Pacira BioSciences, maintaining a target price of $42. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $25. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $57. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $43.

