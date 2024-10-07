This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $276,636, and 6 were calls, valued at $431,900.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $170.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.73 $0.68 $0.7 $167.50 $205.7K 2.1K 4.1K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.65 $20.55 $20.55 $155.00 $205.5K 6.2K 125 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.72 $0.71 $0.71 $167.50 $70.8K 2.1K 1.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.6 $6.45 $6.5 $170.00 $65.0K 5.3K 253 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $22.15 $17.5 $20.3 $155.00 $50.7K 6.2K 0

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 868,011, with ORCL's price up by 0.25%, positioned at $171.28. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. Expert Opinions on Oracle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $184.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $173. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $202. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $157. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Oracle with a target price of $190.

