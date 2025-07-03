This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oklo

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $357,612, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $525,352.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oklo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oklo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/03/25 $3.3 $2.51 $2.97 $55.00 $133.6K 1.8K 458 OKLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $9.4 $9.1 $9.24 $60.00 $95.1K 1.0K 104 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.2 $14.9 $15.18 $41.00 $80.8K 260 50 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.9 $15.35 $15.95 $40.00 $79.7K 1.1K 62 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $60.00 $49.5K 1.8K 838

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Oklo

Trading volume stands at 7,745,076, with OKLO's price up by 3.23%, positioned at $52.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oklo

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $73.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Seaport Global has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $71. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Oklo, maintaining a target price of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oklo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for OKLO

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Seaport Global Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform

