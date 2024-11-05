This Is What Whales Are Betting On Occidental Petroleum

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,131,775 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $355,717.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.5 and $70.0 for Occidental Petroleum, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Occidental Petroleum options trades today is 4260.43 with a total volume of 4,410.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Occidental Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.7 $11.6 $11.75 $60.00 $409.6K 6.2K 1 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.6 $13.5 $13.6 $62.50 $255.6K 1.1K 177 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.6 $11.75 $60.00 $116.3K 6.2K 353 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $55.00 $102.0K 2.2K 583 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.6 $11.75 $60.00 $75.2K 6.2K 516

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,234 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of roughly 50% oil and natural gas liquids and 50% natural gas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Occidental Petroleum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,284,117, with OXY's price down by -0.21%, positioned at $50.46. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Occidental Petroleum

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.33333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $57. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $77. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Occidental Petroleum, targeting a price of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Occidental Petroleum with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.