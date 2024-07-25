This Is What Whales Are Betting On NXP Semiconductors

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NXPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for NXP Semiconductors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $342,600, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $45,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $280.0 for NXP Semiconductors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NXP Semiconductors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NXP Semiconductors's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

NXP Semiconductors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NXPI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $7.1 $4.2 $6.3 $252.50 $81.9K 515 9 NXPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $12.0 $10.9 $11.8 $260.00 $63.3K 147 10 NXPI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $6.6 $4.3 $5.55 $252.50 $49.3K 515 139 NXPI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $8.8 $7.4 $8.01 $257.50 $47.0K 447 73 NXPI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $3.0 $1.55 $3.0 $250.00 $45.0K 14 21

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.

Where Is NXP Semiconductors Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 291,371, with NXPI's price down by -2.21%, positioned at $248.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 102 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NXP Semiconductors

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $331.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on NXP Semiconductors with a target price of $350. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors, which currently sits at a price target of $275. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $350. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for NXP Semiconductors, targeting a price of $330. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $350.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NXP Semiconductors with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

