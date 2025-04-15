This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 101 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $830,701, and 85 are calls, for a total amount of $4,203,274.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $92.0 to $140.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $92.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.33 $2.32 $2.32 $112.00 $106.6K 18.9K 23.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $122.00 $99.6K 6.1K 221 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $92.00 $96.9K 12.3K 51 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.31 $2.3 $2.3 $112.00 $71.6K 18.9K 35.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.06 $1.04 $1.04 $115.00 $68.1K 148.6K 20.9K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

With a volume of 25,910,660, the price of NVDA is up 0.9% at $111.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $159.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $125. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy

