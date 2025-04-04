This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVDA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 239 extraordinary options activities for NVIDIA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 166 are puts, totaling $23,521,447, and 73 are calls, amounting to $8,997,334.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $200.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of NVIDIA stands at 20308.19, with a total volume reaching 2,720,631.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in NVIDIA, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.85 $10.8 $10.85 $90.00 $1.9M 4.1K 2.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.55 $11.45 $11.55 $96.00 $1.2M 2.1K 1.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.76 $1.75 $1.75 $85.00 $804.1K 30.0K 66.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $5.05 $4.95 $5.0 $102.00 $444.4K 14.8K 6.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $95.00 $329.2K 52.7K 7.1K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Current Position of NVIDIA

Trading volume stands at 76,235,383, with NVDA's price down by -4.92%, positioned at $96.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $190.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $220. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $190. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

