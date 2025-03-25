This Is What Whales Are Betting On Nutrien

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nutrien.

Looking at options history for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $526,480 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $336,783.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.5 and $60.0 for Nutrien, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nutrien options trades today is 502.29 with a total volume of 3,542.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nutrien's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Nutrien Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.7 $3.8 $47.50 $456.0K 596 1.2K NTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.1 $6.6 $6.82 $47.50 $118.6K 826 174 NTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.3 $2.15 $2.3 $50.00 $115.0K 19 601 NTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $50.00 $40.8K 368 0 NTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.9 $60.00 $36.0K 304 514

About Nutrien

Created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium, Nutrien is the world's largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrients - nitrogen, potash, and phosphate - although its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with a roughly 20% market share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in North America and Australia, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nutrien, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Nutrien's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,690,724, with NTR's price up by 0.32%, positioned at $52.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. What The Experts Say On Nutrien

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.0.

