This Is What Whales Are Betting On Nutanix

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NTNX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Nutanix. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 43% bullish and 31% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,190, and 15 calls, totaling $922,071.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $90.0 for Nutanix over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nutanix options trades today is 769.33 with a total volume of 6,467.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nutanix's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Nutanix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTNX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.2 $85.00 $288.7K 228 3.0K NTNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.0 $19.6 $20.0 $65.00 $100.0K 2.2K 0 NTNX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $72.50 $94.5K 920 292 NTNX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $19.7 $17.5 $18.65 $60.00 $55.9K 68 30 NTNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $6.2 $7.3 $90.00 $51.1K 1.1K 70

About Nutanix

Nutanix Inc is engaged in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. Its Nutanix Cloud Platform is designed to enable organizations to build a hybrid multicloud infrastructure, providing a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and managing data in core data centers, at the edge, and in public clouds, all while supporting a variety of hypervisors and container platforms. The company is into a single operating and reportable segment that is subscription-based business model. Key revenue is generated from United States.

Current Position of Nutanix Currently trading with a volume of 4,848,318, the NTNX's price is up by 11.67%, now at $77.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Nutanix

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $92.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nutanix, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Nutanix with a target price of $95. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Nutanix, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Nutanix, maintaining a target price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Nutanix with a target price of $94.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nutanix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.