This Is What Whales Are Betting On Nu Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $506,319 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $383,350.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $15.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nu Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nu Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $11.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nu Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.85 $4.85 $15.00 $143.5K 13.7K 296 NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.0 $3.85 $3.85 $14.00 $115.5K 164 300 NU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.0 $13.00 $90.0K 255 300 NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.39 $0.37 $0.37 $12.00 $61.7K 11.8K 1.8K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.6 $0.56 $0.6 $12.00 $60.0K 443 3.0K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Current Position of Nu Holdings With a volume of 29,518,118, the price of NU is up 2.17% at $10.34. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. Expert Opinions on Nu Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

