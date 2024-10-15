This Is What Whales Are Betting On Norwegian Cruise Line

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NCLH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $396,378.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $16.0 and $26.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 1281.38 with a total volume of 1,888.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.64 $1.55 $1.63 $26.00 $152.0K 37 1.0K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.55 $8.5 $8.5 $16.00 $68.0K 26 97 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.6 $1.0 $1.6 $23.00 $48.0K 1.2K 300 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.8 $0.78 $0.77 $24.00 $38.7K 1.2K 350 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.45 $6.3 $7.0 $17.50 $37.8K 4.7K 0

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Norwegian Cruise Line, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Norwegian Cruise Line With a trading volume of 5,973,206, the price of NCLH is up by 4.93%, reaching $24.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now. Expert Opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.25.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Norwegian Cruise Line, targeting a price of $29. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

