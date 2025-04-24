This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $173,842 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $842,800.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $10.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of NIO stands at 29395.71, with a total volume reaching 18,249.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in NIO, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.7 $0.69 $0.69 $5.00 $483.0K 93.6K 10.6K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.7 $0.69 $0.69 $5.00 $207.0K 93.6K 3.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.15 $1.12 $1.12 $3.00 $112.3K 18.1K 1.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $10.00 $60.0K 1.9K 100 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $3.50 $42.7K 5.1K 454

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

NIO's Current Market Status

With a volume of 39,544,016, the price of NIO is up 6.74% at $4.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $3.5.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on NIO, maintaining a target price of $3.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for NIO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

