This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NIO. Our analysis of options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $498,343, and 4 were calls, valued at $260,650.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $17.5 for NIO, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NIO's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NIO's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $17.5 over the preceding 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.97 $0.96 $0.96 $5.00 $219.3K 60.2K 4.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.98 $0.96 $0.97 $5.00 $153.3K 60.2K 1.7K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.41 $1.35 $1.4 $5.00 $140.0K 51.2K 1.0K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.05 $13.0 $13.05 $17.50 $62.6K 75 48 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.43 $1.41 $1.43 $5.00 $42.1K 51.2K 1.3K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NIO, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NIO Trading volume stands at 19,370,337, with NIO's price down by -0.93%, positioned at $4.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About NIO

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

