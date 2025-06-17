This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 93 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $2,309,578, and 57 are calls, for a total amount of $3,231,469.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $1750.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $450.0 to $1750.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $57.0 $56.45 $57.0 $1225.00 $210.9K 80 45 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $367.0 $362.5 $367.0 $1160.00 $183.5K 42 5 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $180.5 $177.85 $180.5 $1220.00 $180.5K 32 21 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $157.9 $157.0 $157.0 $1200.00 $157.0K 839 10 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $132.65 $132.25 $132.25 $1260.00 $132.2K 38 10

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Netflix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Netflix

With a trading volume of 941,567, the price of NFLX is down by -0.3%, reaching $1221.72.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1336.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $1250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $1450. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $1220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

