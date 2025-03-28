This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,665,690, and 28 were calls, valued at $1,371,400.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $1200.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $600.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.45 $11.5 $11.75 $780.00 $1.2M 183 1.0K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $86.0 $84.75 $86.0 $1100.00 $240.8K 643 53 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $52.55 $50.7 $51.57 $970.00 $108.3K 398 32 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $71.35 $65.35 $69.65 $945.00 $97.5K 55 14 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $54.0 $47.7 $47.7 $930.00 $95.4K 215 0

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Netflix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Netflix

With a volume of 936,438, the price of NFLX is down -2.33% at $953.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Expert Opinions on Netflix

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1100.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Netflix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 MoffettNathanson Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform Jan 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

