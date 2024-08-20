This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,220 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $489,297.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $710.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 923.3 with a total volume of 11,410.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $710.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $223.9 $219.8 $223.9 $500.00 $111.9K 94 5 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.2 $710.00 $84.8K 1.9K 2.3K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $23.2 $21.6 $22.92 $685.00 $45.2K 308 68 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $695.00 $42.0K 10 345 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $3.0 $2.9 $3.0 $710.00 $39.0K 1.9K 1.2K

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 275 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 93,348, with NFLX's price up by 0.35%, positioned at $690.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $700.0.

An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $725. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $675.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Netflix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

