This Is What Whales Are Betting On Monolithic Power Systems

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Monolithic Power Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $693,279, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $102,726.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $1020.0 for Monolithic Power Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Monolithic Power Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Monolithic Power Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $1020.0 in the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $78.1 $78.1 $78.1 $660.00 $390.4K 143 52 MPWR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $56.6 $50.2 $53.0 $400.00 $159.0K 1 30 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $458.0 $444.0 $458.0 $1020.00 $45.8K 0 1 MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $48.0 $38.2 $38.2 $620.00 $42.0K 419 12 MPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.1 $7.43 $660.00 $40.8K 39 58

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Monolithic Power Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Monolithic Power Systems Trading volume stands at 536,908, with MPWR's price down by -2.14%, positioned at $596.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. Expert Opinions on Monolithic Power Systems

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $738.33.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $800. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining a target price of $750. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $665.

