This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Moderna. Our analysis of options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $317,887, and 16 were calls, valued at $3,451,522.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $165.0 for Moderna during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 5144.21 with a total volume of 54,586.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $30.00 $1.2M 4.4K 4.9K MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $30.00 $822.8K 4.4K 8.9K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $30.00 $362.9K 4.4K 5.5K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.1 $6.15 $30.00 $255.2K 4.4K 9.7K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $35.00 $146.5K 916 274

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Moderna, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Moderna

With a volume of 8,516,196, the price of MRNA is up 3.81% at $28.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Moderna options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.