This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) summing a total amount of $1,134,726.

At the same time, our algo caught 10 for a total amount of 1,113,875.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $100.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 2313.0 with a total volume of 7,458.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $7.95 $8.05 $35.00 $528.1K 11.1K 1.0K MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $1.58 $1.47 $1.47 $36.50 $131.8K 589 950 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.0 $8.05 $35.00 $125.5K 11.1K 1.1K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $8.05 $8.05 $35.00 $93.3K 11.1K 1.4K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.0 $8.05 $35.00 $53.9K 11.1K 328

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Present Market Standing of Moderna Trading volume stands at 1,836,905, with MRNA's price up by 1.7%, positioned at $37.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 10 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Moderna

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Moderna with a target price of $99. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $96. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $51. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Moderna with a target price of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Moderna, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

