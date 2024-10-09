This Is What Whales Are Betting On Moderna

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,639,604 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $239,740.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 1500.79, with a total volume reaching 847.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $62.1 $60.95 $62.1 $120.00 $993.6K 582 160 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.55 $13.35 $13.4 $60.00 $201.0K 8 150 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.8 $20.65 $20.8 $75.00 $122.7K 874 0 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.0 $26.95 $26.95 $85.00 $102.4K 3.1K 35 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.35 $5.2 $5.35 $95.00 $90.4K 218 169

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Moderna Currently trading with a volume of 1,302,422, the MRNA's price is up by 0.96%, now at $58.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. What The Experts Say On Moderna

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $89.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $60. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $65. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $139.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

