This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mobileye Global

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $978,868, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $382,941.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $30.0 for Mobileye Global over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Mobileye Global's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Mobileye Global's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $16.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Mobileye Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $8.55 $10.5 $25.00 $840.0K 907 800 MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.06 $18.00 $184.2K 23.1K 726 MBLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.55 $4.4 $4.45 $20.00 $102.8K 2.8K 232 MBLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.49 $2.21 $2.34 $30.00 $46.3K 2.9K 217 MBLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.4 $7.15 $7.21 $20.00 $36.0K 164 100

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Mobileye is the Company's only reportable operating segment. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.

In light of the recent options history for Mobileye Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Mobileye Global Trading volume stands at 10,496,245, with MBLY's price up by 15.06%, positioned at $18.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 73 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Mobileye Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.8.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Mobileye Global, maintaining a target price of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Mobileye Global, targeting a price of $17. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $28. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Mobileye Global, maintaining a target price of $22. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $19.

