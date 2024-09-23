This Is What Whales Are Betting On MicroStrategy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $765,916, and 9 are calls, amounting to $617,308.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $380.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $39.05 $38.0 $38.5 $130.00 $385.0K 660 100 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $38.3 $38.0 $38.03 $130.00 $235.7K 660 115 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $36.55 $36.0 $36.0 $132.00 $180.0K 243 0 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $15.2 $13.6 $14.59 $160.00 $145.1K 212 102 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $68.55 $68.35 $68.55 $90.00 $130.2K 24 19

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 493,669, with MSTR's price up by 1.39%, positioned at $146.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MicroStrategy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $173.0.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $173. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $146. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

