This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 248 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 129 are puts, totaling $9,995,941, and 119 are calls, amounting to $8,253,185.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $530.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $530.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.65 $14.55 $14.65 $365.00 $366.2K 3.5K 1.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.8 $390.00 $271.7K 3.3K 12.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.45 $19.4 $19.4 $375.00 $193.9K 2.1K 118 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.4 $19.25 $19.35 $375.00 $193.5K 2.1K 418 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.45 $19.35 $19.35 $375.00 $193.5K 2.1K 318

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Microsoft's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 18,083,669, the price of MSFT is down by -1.14%, reaching $374.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Microsoft

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $518.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Microsoft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

