This Is What Whales Are Betting On Micron Technology

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 82 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 30 are puts, totaling $3,427,719, and 52 are calls, amounting to $2,969,808.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $26.35 $26.25 $26.35 $130.00 $524.3K 564 400 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $26.15 $25.95 $26.15 $130.00 $523.0K 564 200 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.3 $11.25 $11.3 $92.50 $223.7K 411 200 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.55 $21.45 $21.45 $120.00 $214.5K 3.0K 250 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.85 $21.45 $21.45 $120.00 $214.5K 3.0K 100

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Micron Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 12,654,811, the MU's price is down by -1.27%, now at $107.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $132.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

